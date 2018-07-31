× Illinois lottery game to help families of fallen officers

CHICAGO – A new Illinois lottery game will generate money to help the families of police officers killed or severely hurt in the line of duty.

Lawmakers overwhelming approved legislation to create the new scratch-off lottery game earlier this year. Gov. Bruce Rauner signed it into law on Monday.

Money from the game will go to three designated police memorial funds. It will be used to build memorials and parks, hold annual memorial commemorations, provide scholarships to the children of fallen or injured officers and fund protective vests for officers.

Rep. Jim Durkin of Western Springs sponsored the measure. He says it ensures there will be more money available to help officers’ families, without relying on more state funding.

The law takes effect Jan. 1.