Indiana family files 2nd lawsuit in boat sinking

INDIANAPOLIS – A second lawsuit has been filed by members of an Indiana family who lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank this month in Missouri.

The federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Missouri on behalf of the estates of 45-year-old Angela Coleman and 68-year-old Belinda Coleman.

The women and seven relatives died in the July 19 sinking at Table Rock Lake near Branson that killed 17 people. The suit seeking unspecified damages comes after a lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages was filed Sunday on behalf of the estates of 76-year-old Ervin Coleman and 2-year-old Maxwell Ly.

Both suits allege that the owners and operators of the tourist boat put profits over people’s safety when they decided to put the Ride the Ducks boat on a lake despite design problems and severe weather warnings.