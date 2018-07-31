Luxury Garage Sale pop-up brings designer consignment to St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Luxury Garage Sale is a consignment pop-up store and online marketplace that adds a little extra to a regular garage sale. This consignment marketplace prides itself on specializing in designer clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories.

The company's in-house experts evaluate and authenticate every item that is for sale. CEO Trish Lukasik said shoppers generally find 20 to 90 percent off the retail price of designer brands including Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and more.

Luxury Garage Sale is typically found online but will have a pop-up store location in St. Louis until August 15. The pop-up is located at 18 The Boulevard, Richmond Heights. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information or to shop the online store go to www.LuxuryGarageSale.com.