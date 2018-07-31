× Man pleads guilty to stealing guns out of St. Louis County police cars

ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old man appeared in federal court Tuesday and pleaded guilty to stealing firearms from St. Louis County police vehicles, US Attorney Jeffrey Jensen said.

According to court documents, the thefts occurred in January 2018.

The defendant, Joshua Pollard, said on January 12 he stole a fully-loaded Colt AR-15 and a Remington 870 pump action shotgun with four rounds. On January 29, he stole a Rock River AR-15 and another Remington 870 pump action shotgun. Pollard said that on January 30, he stole a .40-caliber Glock G23 Gen4 pistol.

Investigators arrested Pollard on February 1. He admitted to the break-ins and confessed to another police vehicle break-in in St. Charles.

Pollard pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of stolen firearms. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count. He’ll be sentenced October 30.