Missouri’s McCaskill introducing duck boat bill

INDIANAPOLIS – Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill wants new restrictions on duck boats like the one that sunk in Missouri this month, killing 17 people.

McCaskill plans to introduce legislation Tuesday that would give the U.S. Coast Guard 180 days to enact new regulations aimed at ensuring the amphibious vehicles stay afloat during flooding. Duck boats then would have two years to comply.

And in the meantime, they would be required to either remove canopies or install ones that allow passengers to escape in case of flooding.

McCaskill is working off of National Transportation Safety Board recommendations spurred by another deadly duck boat accident in Arkansas in 1999. Federal regulators then noted the amphibious vehicles have trouble staying afloat during flooding and overhead canopies can trap passengers if the vehicles sink.