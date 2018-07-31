Motorist strikes Hazelwood police vehicle, fires shot at officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Law enforcement from several north St. Louis County jurisdictions converged on an area near Interstate 270 and New Florissant Road Tuesday evening after a motorist struck a Hazelwood police vehicle and fired a shot at an officer.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a Hazelwood officer was in their vehicle when it was struck.

That officer conducted a traffic stop on the offending vehicle and got the driver to pull over. The driver got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area, but at some point, he turned and fired a shot at the officer.

A passenger in the suspect vehicle was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Police from Hazelwood, Jennings, Florissant, and St. Louis County responded and combed the area for the suspected shooter.