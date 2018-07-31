Online technology being used to reinvent the eye exam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Test your eyesight without a trip to the eye doctor? Online vision test aims to make it possible.

There are several companies offer tests that you can take on the internet with your computer or smartphone.

Yet, online vision tests are not meant to replace comprehensive eye health exams, and some eye care professionals question whether they are beneficial.

Dr. Tom Cullinane, O.D., President of the Missouri Optometric Association explains how optometrists use technology in their day-to-day practice to help their patients and the difference between an in-person comprehensive eye exam and an online vision screening.