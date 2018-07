Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Supporters of a smoking ban in St. Louis County are set to deliver petitions Tuesday to the St. Louis County Board of Elections.

The group says it has collected more than 40,000 signatures, hoping to get the smoke-free ordinance on the November ballot.

A simliar group in St. Charles County submitted a petition last week with more than 30,000 signatures also seeking a vote in November.