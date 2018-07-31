Research shows adolescents need up to 10 hours’ sleep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the recommended amount of quality sleep for teens ages 13-18 is 8-10 hours each night. Numerous studies have shown for teens it is really impactful.

What's preventing teens from getting the rest they need? An array of factors, including technology use, caffeine intake, heavy homework loads, extracurricular activities and schools with early start times.

Dr. Joseph Ojile is the CEO and Medical Director of the Clayton Sleep Institute explains how adolescents experience a shift in their internal biological clocks post-puberty, and their circadian rhythms naturally keep them up later at night.