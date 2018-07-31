× Rockies Power Past Cardinals 6-3

Home runs by Charlie Blackmon and Carlos Gonzalez powered the Colorado Rockies by the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. The Redbirds grabbed a quick 1-0 lead when Matt Carpenter hit his franchise best 22nd lead off home run in the first inning. Carpenter passed Lou Brock’s longtime record of 21 game lead off home runs.

The Rockies finally got to Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty in the fifth inning. Blackmon’s two run homer gave Colorado the lead for good at 2-1. Run scoring doubles by Trevor Story and Gerrardo Parra built the Rockies lead to 4-1. Gonzalez’s two run homer in the seventh inning made it a 6-1 Colorado lead.\

The Cardinals mounted a rally in the eighth inning thanks to a Carpenter sac fly and Dexter Fowler scoring on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 6-3. But that’s as close at the Cards would get. The loss drops the Redbirds season record to 54-53.

Jon Gray (9-7) was the winning pitcher for the Rockies, while Flaherty (4-6) took the loss for the Cards.