× St. Louis Cardinals trade Tommy Pham to Tampa Bay Rays

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday according to reports by MLB.com. The Rays are also reported to receive International Cap Space as part of the deal.

The Cardinals will receive prospects Justin Williams, Genesis Cabrera and Roel Ramirez in the deal according to a report by the Tampa Bay Times.

Williams is an outfielder and the Rays #14 prospect according to MLB Pipeline . Cabrera is a left-handed pitcher, and Ramirez is a right-handed pitcher.

The #STLCards have acquired OF Justin Williams, LHP Genesis Cabrera & RHP Roel Ramirez from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for OF Tommy Pham and International Cap Space. pic.twitter.com/6SGvu9woWA — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 31, 2018