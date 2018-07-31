Woman says she shot, killed husband after he bought porn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE HALL, Ark. - An Arkansas woman was arrested Saturday after telling authorities she shot and killed her husband because he bought pornography, KATV reports.

Patricia Hill, 69, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of her husband, 65-year-old Frank Hill.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office came to the Hill residence after Patricia Hill called 911 and said she had shot her husband.

Frank Hill's body was found on the floor inside a utility shed at their home.

Patricia Hill told authorities she had canceled her husband's order of video pornography. He placed another order and that is when Hill confronted her husband in the shed.

Frank Hill was hit by bullets in the head and leg.

Patricia Hill is being held in jail without bond.