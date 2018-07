GRANITE CITY, IL – A wrong number turns into a case of serendipity. Irene dialed the wrong number and connected with a new friend. Irene is a resident at The Fountains of Granite City. She was one digit off when she got Rosa on the line.

The mistake was a miracle in the making. The two talked for hours and continues to keep in touch. Rosa, who lives in another state, convinced her daughter to drive her ten hours to Granite City to meet Irene in person.