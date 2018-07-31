Wrong number leads to wonderful friendship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – She had the right intentions, only the wrong number.

“I hit a 7 instead of an 8 at the end of the number,” said Irene Wilkinson, who started a wrong number friendship.

A woman named Rosa answered.

And instead of a wrong number dialed and a subsequent hang up, the two ladies hung out and commenced a conversation.

“I said, ‘How long did you talk’ and she said, ‘An hour and a half,'” said Dennis Blick, the marketing director at The Fountains at Granite City.

“She sounded like a nice lady, so we talked about our lives and children like old people do,” Wilkinson said.

Irene and Rosa soon became phone friends. Like pen pals in the 21st century, this went on for months.

“So, Rosa's daughter drove from Florida to Tennessee, picking up Rosa so the two ladies could meet in person in Granite City, Illinois,” Blick said. “We had lunch for them and they had a grand old time.'

Wilkinson said the pair talked about their children and their lives.

Who can guess the next series of adventures this centenarian has in store?

“I am 102 years old and seven months,” Wilkinson said.

And her secret for a long life?

“No secret,” she said. “Just keep on going. I just like to talk to people.”

It just goes to show you're never too old to meet new friends. Even if it was all due to a wrong number, it's still a right fine friendship.