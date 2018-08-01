American Red Cross facing extreme blood shortage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross finds itself with a shortage of blood and is issuing an emergency call for donors of all blood types.

The American Red Cross is hosting its Lifesaver Blood Drives August 3, 4, 6 and 7. The Lifesaver Blood Drives are located in 16 convenient locations around St. Louis and the St. Louis area to make it as easy as possible for people to donate.

To view lifesaver blood drive locations and to schedule your appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org or use the blood donor app and enter sponsor code: LIFESAVER.