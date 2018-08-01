Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY…AUGUST 2, 2018

The northwest flow is gone and two high pressure systems will take over…one from the southwest and the Bermuda high in the Atlantic…quiet times for the most part…a weak cool front will drop down from the north but thinking it never makes it to STL…not a big deal…and in turn it is warmer…sunny on Thursday…near 90-92 and then Friday and Saturday and Sunday… the return of Summer but nothing super extreme…typical Summer getting into August.