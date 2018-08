ST. LOUIS, MO — A new frozen treat at Six Flags has our newsroom talking. It’s Dole’s soft serve fruit whip, most people call it, “Dole Whip.”

The item is for sale at Pineapple Pete’s in Hurricane Harbor. It comes in a variety of flavors including strawberry, lime, orange, and pineapple. Pineapple and strawberry tend to be favorites among our taste testers.

The Dole Whip comes in a cone, cup, or float with your favorite soft drink.