× IDOT repairs could impact drivers traveling between Missouri and Illinois

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois Department of Transportation is making some needed repairs August 1 that could impact drivers traveling between Missouri and Illinois.

IDOT has closed the right eastbound lane of I-70 at the mile marker apart of repairs across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge; while crews make emergency repairs on a bridge joint.

According to officials, the closure is slated to start around 6:30 a.m. and should re-open by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Drivers heading eastbound into Illinois can expect significant delays during the closure, IDOT is encouraging drivers to take alternate routes because of the anticipated delays.

Authorities are asking drivers to be patient, reduce speed, follow any warning signs and use additional caution in the work zone.