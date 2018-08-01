Kindergarteners getting lessons in bus safety ahead of new school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - School is around the corner. Students in the Parkway School District return to class August 16. But before the first day back, kindergarteners are getting lessons in bus safety.

Buster the Bus will visit all the elementary schools in the district before the first day. On Wednesday, the mascot met with incoming kindergarteners at Craig Elementary.

“We want to make sure our kindergarten kiddos, especially these new ones to Craig, that they’re safe on the first day of school,” said David Duckworth, principal at Craig Elementary School.

Parents are asked to be with their kindergarteners as they are picked up and dropped off at school. They’re taught to stay seated once on the bus, with their hands inside the vehicle, and their voices kept at a normal level so the driver can concentrate on driving.

“We also talked about danger zones around the bus, whether you drop a notebook or a ball and make sure kids don’t go into that danger zone,” Duckworth said.

Safety training also includes stranger danger situations.

“We've had issues in the past were strangers are approaching kids and we want to make sure our kids are equipped with what they need, and parents as well, to make sure all kids are safe,” Duckworth said.

Approximately 400 of the 500 Craig students take the bus to school. Craig has between seven and nine buses operating each day.

And the Parkway District’s training isn’t just for kindergarteners.

“We do bus expectations as we come back to school as well, and we review that with the whole school that first week back,” Duckworth said.

Craig Elementary will also do something else for the youngsters.

“We have staff members ride buses so we know our kiddos, know where they get off, and we want to sure they get off at right stop,” Duckworth said.