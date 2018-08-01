× Life sentence for Bethalto man in child sexual assault retrial

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A 36-year-old Bethalto, Illinois man will spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually assaulting two family members, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

According to court documents, Michael Burgund was convicted on May 17, 2018 of five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Burgund was first charged on April 5, 2011 after walking into the Alton Police Department and confessing to the crimes. He was then convicted on December 10, 2012 for all five counts and sentenced to life imprisonment.

However, Burgund appealed the decision in March 2013 and the Illinois Appellate Court granted his request for a retrial in November 2016.