Man breaks into firehouse, says he believes his sister is buried in the basement

KINLOCH, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was accused of breaking into the Kinloch Fire Protection District’s firehouse Monday. Authorities said he gave a bizarre reason for doing so.

Thomas Robertson, 28, was charged with burglary. According to court documents, he told police he “had gone into the building to find his sister, whom he believed had been buried in the basement.”

Charging documents said Robertson had forced entry through a window.

Surveillance video showed the suspect inside for about five hours, acting erratically and breaking into multiple rooms in the building using a fireman’s tool.

Kinloch Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Kevin Stewart says at one point, the video showed Robertson walk around with a butcher knife just moments before firefighters arrived for duty. Firefighters had no idea Robertson was lurking inside the firehouse for at least 45 minutes before they noticed the broken basement window and noticed him.

“Thank God that none of my guys got hurt,” Stewart said. “We were reporting for duty and had no idea this man was in our station. It wasn’t until we were outside where we confronted him and contacted police and he was able to be taken into custody.”