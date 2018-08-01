× Man charged with Elsberry Motel murder

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 27-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman at an Elsberry motel.

According to prosecutors, the body of a 29-year-old Megan Moody was located inside a room at the Elsberry Motel and Lodge around 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 30. She’d been shot three times.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated the following day.

Following a brief investigation, authorities arrested Rico Clark for the murder.

Clark was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.