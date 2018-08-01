Man who shot at Hazelwood officer still on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. - Hazelwood police officers are still looking for a man who ran from police and then fired a shot in their direction following a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of North Hanley and Santa Bella.

Hazelwood Police Lt Douglas Mcgarry, tells FOX 2 it was a routine traffic stop for a seatbelt violation.

The officer at the scene conducted a traffic stop on the offending vehicle and got the driver to pull over. He then ran the name and saw that the driver had multiple outstanding warrants.

McGarry says when the officer went back to the car to arrest the driver, he sped away almost hitting the officer.

Officers then chased the car to the area of North Florissant and 270 where the car crashed near McCleur High School.

The driver got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area but at some point, he turned and fired a shot at the officer. Police did an extensive search but did not locate the suspect.

McGarry said a gun and drugs were recovered from the woods. The suspect is now wanted by the Hazelwood Police Department.

A passenger in the suspect vehicle was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.