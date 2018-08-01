Official PGA Championship merchandise only available at Bellerieve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The 100th PGA Championship starts Monday at Bellerieve Country Club in Town and Country. A hundred years of anything is a worthy accomplishment and one worthy of remembering.

With that in mind, the PGA Championship has just about any item you can imagine under a gigantic tent filled with merchandise to mark the occasion or mark your ball next time you play.

You can find it all inside the Championship Shops Merchandise Pavillion. “Bigger than a football field” is how it's described.

In truth, the scope of this tournament is on a scale like not seen before. But it's filled with golf merchandise for the hundreds of visitors in from around the world next week.

No ticket needed to get in Friday through Sunday. Even free parking before the events start Monday.

The 100th PGA Championship chose this Town and Country Country Club and Golf Course as the only place to find official merchandise in St. Louis. From Cardinals, Blues, Mizzou, and Illini themed hats, to golf towels, apparel, kick balls and more, it's all in this temporary department store.