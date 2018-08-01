Pardon sought for protester who started multiple Quick Trip fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- A Missouri legislator asks the Governor to pardon a man sentenced for setting a fire at a Ferguson Quick Trip store during a protest over a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Democratic Representative Bruce Franks Jr says Joshua Williams' eight-year prison sentence was "harsh" and that protesters convicted of similar crimes have received far more lenient sentences.

Williams and Franks were frequent protesters in Ferguson after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in August 2014.

In December of that same year, Williams was caught on camera setting a fire at a Berkeley Quick Trip store after a Berkeley police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Antonio Martin.

