Police identify man who fired at Hazelwood officer

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Police have identified the man suspected of firing a shot at a Hazelwood police officer Tuesday night.

According to police, officers pulled Jalen Jarrett over at the intersection of N. Hanley Road and Santa Bella Drive for a traffic stop. A record check revealed Jarrett had several outstanding warrants out for his arrest.

When told of the active warrants, Jarrett allegedly accelerated his car and nearly struck a police officer and a bystander.

Police chased after Jarrett, who later crashed near Florissant Road and Interstate 270 in Florissant.

Jarrett got out of his vehicle and ran into a wooded area. A male passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was left behind. While police were taking the passenger into custody, Jarrett fired a shot at an officer.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police from Hazelwood, Jennings, Florissant, and St. Louis County responded and combed the area for the suspected shooter.

Jarrett, 25, is said to be armed and dangerous. He’s expected to face a charge of first-degree assault of a police officer in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information on Jarrett’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000 (ext. 1).