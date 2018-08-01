× Report proposes University of Missouri Greek system changes

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri recommendations to improve its fraternity and sorority system could sharply reduce freshmen students living in chapter houses.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the university released a task force’s report Tuesday outlining proposed changes in rules governing fraternities and sororities on campus. The task force of representatives connected to the university’s Greek community suggests banning alcohol, maintaining high grades and hiring a live-in house director.

Dean of Students Jeff Zeilenga says living in chapter houses would be mostly a sophomore and junior experience under task force recommendations.

The report is a response to consultant Dyad Strategies, which found in October that the university’s Greek system was plagued by poor oversight and risky behavior. Dyad suggested barring freshman from fraternity houses.

The changes could be implemented for the fall of 2019, if approved.

___

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com