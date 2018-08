× Rollover crash reported on NB 55 at Loughborough; 2 lanes closed

SOUTH CITY, Mo. –¬†Emergency workers are responding to a rollover crash in South St. Louis.

Two lanes are closed due to a rollover on NB 55 at Loughborough.

NB 55 crash at Loughborough a rollover crash but noone trapped @fox2now pic.twitter.com/tZuQVTJjn4 — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) August 1, 2018