Schnucks launches program to reward loyal customers

ST. LOUIS, MO — Schnucks is introducing a rewards program where customers earn points to save on future purchases. You’ll need to sign up with your phone number online or through the Schnucks Rewards app to enroll.

Customers who sign up for “Schnucks Rewards” will earn 10 points for every dollar they spent on qualifying purchases. After collecting 1,000 points (the equivalent of $100 in purchases), customers will earn $2 off a future purchase. Shoppers can choose to redeem dollars off as they are earned or allow them to accumulate (up to $500).

To earn points customers will need to enter their phone number at checkout or scan the Schnucks Rewards in-app barcode. The grocery chain says they also plan to occasionally offer promotions like free items and doubling points to further reward program members.

Schnuck’s app also has some new handy features for customers. It offers location information to help shoppers find items at any Schnucks store. Customers can also use the app to fill a prescription, access digital coupons, and look up weekly sales.

Sign up for the program by downloading the Schnucks Rewards app or sign up online here: www.schnucks.com/rewards

