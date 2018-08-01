× Six Flags airing ‘Sharknado’ tonight from Hurricane Harbor wave pool

EUREKA, Mo. – Mild temperatures and low humidity will make for a beautiful evening for any outdoor plans.

August 1 is Shark in the Park Day at Six Flags and there’s a special event going on Wednesday that is free with theme park admission. The park typically closes at 8 p.m., but this evening, guests can stay after hours in Hurricane Harbor to watch “Sharknado” from their tube in the wave pool.

A few rides will be open leading up to the movie, but once the movie starts at 8:30 p.m., only the wave pool will be open.