Tommy Pham sends sweet farewell note to Cardinal fans

The St. Louis Cardinals traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday for three minor leaguers; outfielder Justin Williams, left-handed pitcher Genesis Cabrera and right-handed pitcher Roel Ramirez.

Pham posted this tweet Wednesday:

“Thank you #cardinalnation for loving and supporting me through the ups and the downs, I remember and will cherish all the wonderful experiences I had playing here. I’m a Vegas kid but Stl will forever have a place in my heart, Thank you! 🙏🏽”

The 30-year-old Pham has been a member of the Cardinals organization since being drafted in 2006. He was batting .248 this season with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs. St. Louis also acquired minor league outfielders Conner Capel and Jhon Torres from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for Triple-A outfielder Oscar Mercado.