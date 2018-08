× Two women taken to hospital after St. Louis stabbing

ST. LOUIS, MO — Two women were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a report of a stabbing in 5700 block of Kingsbury Place of the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood. Police say that the suspect is still at large.

Police say the investigation into this crime is ongoing. More details will be posted as this story develops. Tune into FOX 2 News at 11am for a live report. Refresh this page for the latest update.