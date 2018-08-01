× Vintage Aviation Spirit Of St. Louis up for bid on eBay

ST. LOUIS- A sterling reminder of St. Louis’ rich aviation history is up for grabs Wednesday morning on eBay.

Two large sterling trophies, missing for 100 years surfaced in Hawaii and were rescued before they were melted down.

The trophies were ordered by the Wright brothers to be presented to Staunton, Illinois native Arch Hoxsey for his aviation accomplishments in St. Louis and elsewhere.

In 1910, Hoxsey flew Teddy Roosevelt in one of the Wright brother’s planes in St. Louis, where he almost fired him for the risky stunt.

Sadly, months later Hoxsey died in a plane crash at the age of 26 and never received the solid silver trophies.

The Ebay asking price is $75, 000.