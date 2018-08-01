Win tickets to Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission

Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission is a traveling exhibition at the Saint Louis Science Center and is open now through September 3rd only! St. Louis is one of only a few cities in the United States to display Destination Moon. It’s from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) and the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC.

The exhibit features more than 20 one-of-a-kind mission artifacts, including the command module Columbia that orbited the Moon, Buzz Aldrin’s extravehicular visor and gloves, as well as other artifacts from the first successful lunar mission.

In the 1960s, President John F. Kennedy ignited the spark that launched the program which landed and safely returned the first person to set foot on the surface of the Moon. Now, as we approach the 49th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s momentous “one small step,” the excitement of the space race comes to the Saint Louis Science Center. But only for a limited time! Be sure to take the family to see Destination Moon: The Apollo Mission appearing only through September 3rd.

