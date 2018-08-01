“World Breastfeeding Week” – Nurse answers frequently asked questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This week is "World Breastfeeding Week". Deborah Elderatt, a nurse at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, answered questions that are frequently asked by mothers concerning breastfeeding.

Elderatt also talked about the breastfeeding support group hosted by the Women and Infants Center at Barnes-Jewish.

The group meets at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Women and Infants Center. There will be a breastfeeding support open house Tuesday, August 28, at the Women and Infants Center for those who want to get an idea for what the group is all about.

For more details go to www.BarnesJewish.org/Medical-Services/Women-Infants