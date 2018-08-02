× Bullpen Rallies Cardinals to 6-3 Win over Rockies

The Cardinals bullpen was the rallying point for the club’s come from behind 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. After starting pitcher Luke Weaver failed to get out of the third inning, having allowed two runs, interim manager Mike Shildt went to his bullpen. Great call skip! The much maligned pen was spot on, allowing just one run in six and a third innings pitched. Daniel Poncedeleon pitched two and a third scoreless innings. Austin Gomber, Dakota Hudson and Jordan Hicks followed with a scoreless inning each. Mike Mayers allowed one run, but struck out the side to end the game. Gomber got the win in relief. It’s his first major league victory!

The Cardinals offense rallied to score six unanswered runs to get the much needed victory. Yadier Molina. Marcell Ozuna and Harrison Bader had three hits apiece to spark the offense. Molina’s two run double gave the Cardinals a 5-2 cushion in the eighth inning.

The win assures the Cardinals of at least a split of this current four game series with the Rockies. Miles Mikolas pitches on Thursday for the Redbirds as they go for three out of four wins in this series. Game time is 12:15 PM.