ST. LOUIS, MO — Some special visitors visited patients at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Homers for Health and K's for Kids co-chairs Adam Wainwright and Jedd Gyorko visited with patients and handed out Build-A-Bears.

FOX 2 is a proud sponsor of Homers for Health and K's for Kids which raises money for patients and families at the hospital.

More information: https://www.glennon.org/programs/homersforhealth/