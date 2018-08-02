Care and Counseling offering suicide training workshops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- On average, one person dies by suicide every 8 hrs in the state of Missouri.

The staff at Care and Counseling is offering QPR training during August and October for anyone who wants to be better prepared for this conversation with someone who is contemplating suicide.

QPR is an evidence-based and award-winning suicide prevention training model that takes a systems-wide approach to effectively train individuals to reduce the risk of suicide.

Reverend Amy Bertschausen Executive Director of Care and Counseling shares details on how you can receive training and become familiar with the warning signs.

24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

QPR Suicide Training Workshop

9:00am - 11:00am Tuesday, August 21st

9:00am - 11:00am Saturday, October 13th

Care and Counseling

PHONE: 314-878-4340