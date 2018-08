× Crews respond to house fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS- Firefighters responded to a house on fire in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a report of a house fire around 2:30a.m. on Belt Avenue and Minerva Avenue.

When crews arrived, the house was filled with flames.

Residents were home at the time of the fire, no word on any injuries.

The fire is being investigated.