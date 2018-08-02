× Deputy leaves hospital after dog attack

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy was discharged from a hospital Thursday after being attacked by a dog while on duty.

According to Sheriff Dave Marshak, the deputy, a 27-year veteran of the force, received a lot of stitches for bites to his face and arm but is expected to make a full recovery.

The deputy was attacked while attempting to serve a civil process summons at a home in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Road. The deputy went to the front door but received no response.

The deputy noticed a side entrance where a storm door was left ajar. As the deputy approached the side door, a dog charged the deputy from the rear of the home and lunged at him. The dog bit the deputy on his face. As the deputy struggled to push the dog away, the canine attacked again and bit the deputy on his left arm.

With the dog digging into the deputy’s arm, the deputy managed to get his gun and shot the dog once.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital to be treated and is expected to survive.