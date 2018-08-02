× Domestic violence suspect attempts to flee from police in overnight chase

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 20-year-old Castle Point man in connection with a domestic violence case.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home near the intersection of Garesche and Hamilton avenues around 7:50 p.m. on August 1.

Police learned the suspect, identified as Angleo Pullem, placed his three-year-old child in the middle of the road and then went to the trunk of his car and pulled out a Smith and Wesson .380 caliber revolver. He then fired shots at a nearby vehicle that his child and that child’s mother were sitting in. During the shooting, a stray bullet struck a neighboring home.

Around 12:30 a.m. on August 2, officers spotted the Pullem’s vehicle in the 9100 block of Halls Ferry Road, Granda said. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Pullam sped off and police followed in pursuit.

Pullam made it to the 1400 block of East De Soto when he struck a curb and his vehicle became disabled. Pullam attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended a short time later.

Granda said Pullam was hiding behind tires and concealing his hands from officers, forcing police to use tasers to subdue him.

Pullam was charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest, and endangering the welfare of a child. He remains in custody on a $100,000 cash-only bond.