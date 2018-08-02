DQ Blizzard Treat sales to benefit The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- If your favorite Dairy Queen treat is their blizzards and you like to see a child's smile, you can make them both happen August 2.

Thursday is Dairy Queen`s 13th Annual Miracle Treat Day which benefits the local Children`s Miracle Network Hospitals including St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

During miracle treat day, participating Dairy Queen locations across the US will donate $1 dollar or more from every Blizzard treat sold to benefit local children`s miracle network hospitals.

Angela Grindstaff along with Miracle ambassador Peyton Wuennenberg joined FOX 2 with the featured miracle treat day blizzard treat of the day.

Oreo!