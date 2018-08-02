× Endangered person advisory issued for missing Florissant man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory Thursday for a Florissant man last seen three days ago.

According to investigators, 55-year-old Roy Charles Jones left his home in the 100 block of Caryton Lane at 9 a.m. on July 30 with the intent of walking to the City of St. Louis.

His wallet was discovered on 11th Street in downtown St. Louis on August 2 at noon.

Jones has medical issues requiring regular medication and he doesn’t have those medications with him, police said.

Jones was described as an African-American man, approximately 5’8″ tall and weighing 175 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a t-shirt, and jeans.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-889-2341.