× Health fair offers free services for some St. Louis Public School students

ST. LOUIS, MO — Making back to school a little easier. St. Louis Public Schools hosts its annual community health fair for students in transition. Students who lack a regular or adequate nighttime residence will have a chance to get free immunizations, medical, and sports physical. They will also have access to free dental, eye and mental health exams.

The event takes place from 9am to 3pm today at the Board of Education Building on North 11th Street.