Jose Martinez Walk Off Hit gives Cardinals 3-2 Win and Series Victory

Pinch hitter Jose Martinez delivered a ninth inning single and walk off hit to give the Cardinals a 3-2 come from behind win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon at Busch Stadium. The winning hit scored Greg Garcia and Harrison Bader. They delivered singles earlier in the ninth to set up the victorious hit. Bader stole second base to get himself into scoring position and eventually scored the winning run. The win gave the Cards a three games to one series victory over Colorado. The Rockies came into the series with the Cardinals a hot team, winning 11 of their last 13 games.

Cardinals right fielder Tyler O’Neill made two great catches in right field. The second one, a diving effort in the fourth inning was the defensive gem of the game.

Miles Mikolas pitched seven strong innings, but his throwing error allowed the Rockies to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. Newly acquired relief pitcher Chasen Shreve pitched a scoreless ninth inning to get his first win as a Cardinal.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow was in the victorious Cardinals clubhouse and got these post game comments.

