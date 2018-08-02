× Missouri will vote on medical marijuana, minimum wage hike in November

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri voters will soon get a chance to weigh in on proposals to increase the state’s minimum wage, legalize medical marijuana and change redistricting.

Those are among initiatives that Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Thursday approved to go on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The initiatives include a proposal to gradually increase the state’s current minimum wage of $7.85 an hour to $12 an hour by 2023.

A proposed constitutional change would limit lobbyist gifts to lawmakers to $5 per gift and would change how the state handles redistricting.

Three other petitions would allow medical marijuana. Two would amend the state constitution to legalize medical marijuana. A third would change state law to allow for its use.