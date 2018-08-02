New officers sworn in as members of St. Louis police force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It’s no secret the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department struggles to recruit officers. The same rings true for many police departments across the US as well.

However, high school law enforcement teacher Clarence Hines says he’s seen an increase in the number of young people being more open to their calling.

At present, the city’s police department has dozens of open officer positions. But with the raising of their right hand and the reading of the oath of office, 15 new officers earned their badges. Three of those officers are continuing a legacy laid by their fathers.

Class President Tyler Flynn spoke about his father’s influence during the graduation.

As the recruits head out to face the challenging streets of St. Louis, Flynn says they are more than prepared for the duty at hand.

That mentality is going to be needed as St. Louis City police look to continue to tackle crimes embedded in communities.