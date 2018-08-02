Official Rules: Camping Photo Contest

KTVI FOX 2’s Camping Photo Contest

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received and the number of entries submitted by an individual entrant.

Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or older as of Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, and reside in the St. Louis, Missouri Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company. Void where prohibited. Employees of KTVI, LLC (the “Sponsor”), and its affiliates, parents and subsidiaries; Gateway RV & Outdoors and its advertising agencies; employees of other television or radio stations; and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 30-day period. For prizes over $600.00, individuals are eligible to win only one prize every 6 months regardless of the number of giveaways entered. Contest Period: The contest is broken into one (1) Entry Period and one (1) Voting Period. The Entry Period begins Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 at 10:00 AM CST and ends Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at 4:00 PM CST. The Voting Period begins Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at 10:00 AM CST and ends Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at 4:00 PM CST. Sponsor reserves the right to shorten or extend the Contest Period due to events beyond its control or for reasons set forth herein. Contest Entry: To enter the Contest, go to the Contest page on www.fox2now.com and search for the Camping Photo Contest. Entrants will be asked to submit their email address, first name, last name, gender, birth date, postal code and phone number during Contest registration. Once you complete the registration form, you are now officially entered into the Contest. Entrants may submit up to one (1) photo throughout the entire Submission Period. Entry constitutes an assignment to Sponsor of all intellectual property rights in the entry materials. All entries become the property of KTVI FOX 2 and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Entrants may require to become registered users of the website and may not enter the Contest more than once throughout the Entry Period. Multiple entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded. Only one prize per person, household or email address allowed. Duplicate entries will not be accepted except as set forth herein.

Entry submissions must be the original creative work of the entrant and must not contain any indecent, obscene or profane content. By entering, each entrant represents and warrants that the entry submission is his/her own original creation, has not been copied in whole or in part from any other work, does not violate the rights of any person or entity (including but not limited to privacy rights and copyrights), does not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, and does not contain inappropriate, offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content. Entry submissions that do not comply with the Official Rules or the foregoing representations and warranties shall be disqualified. Each Entrant agrees to indemnify, defend and hold Sponsor harmless against any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, debts, investigations, fines, penalties, costs, expenses and settlements (including attorney’s fees and costs of litigation, settlement, judgment, interest and penalties) arising out of or related to a breach of the foregoing representations and warranties. No indecent, obscene or profane content will be accepted.

Winner Selection: The photo entry with the highest number of votes following the completed Voting Period will be the selected winner. In the event of a tie, one (1) photo entry will be randomly selected by the Sponsor as the winner on or about 10:00 AM CST on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Sponsor reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including the photo submissions, entrant names and any other information provided by entrants in connection with the Contest for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law. Prize: One (1) winner will each receive one (1) VISA gift card. The total dollar value of the prize is $1,000.00. Winner Notifications: The Contest winner will be notified via a phone call/and or email provided on the winner’s official entry after 10:00 AM CST on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. The winner must have a valid email address and phone number where he or she can be notified, or Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to another winner. If Contest winner does not respond within 48 hours, the winner will forfeit the prize and another winner will be selected. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Only one (1) winner per household. All winners are subject to verification by KTVI FOX 2 of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). In order to claim his or her prize, each winner must appear in person at KTVI FOX 2, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146. Winners will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. If a winner is disqualified, Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. No prize substitutions, except that Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, for any prize, for any reason. Publicity Release: By participating in the Contest, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Contest constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, voice, likeness, and entry submission, and/or any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law. Disclaimer: Sponsor is not responsible for mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Contest, and any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Contest.

ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT, OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION.

Taxes: All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will receive a 1099 form from Sponsor at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Each winner must provide Sponsor with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, (b) the Contest or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Contest becomes corrupted due to wireless calling service interruption for any reason, or (d) the Contest is otherwise not capable of running as planned. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Contest in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Contest shall be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsor and their advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays. Other than the prizes received by the winner, no entrant shall be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Contest. Sponsor shall have the sole discretion to administer the Contest and interpret and apply the Official Rules. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to the Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects; (b) to release, discharge, and hold harmless KTVI, LLC and its respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to death, invasion of privacy ( under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize, (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Contest and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Contest-related activity; and (c) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Contest, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Contest, including attorneys’ fees. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for (i) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Contest or in the announcement of the prize(s), (ii) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (iii) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (iv) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (v) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Contest, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (vi) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, or (vii) entries which are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof) or (viii) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the application process, including but not limited to, postage are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES.