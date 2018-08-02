× Popular social media site Reddit hacked, some user data stolen

ST. LOUIS- Time to change your passwords again, hackers have hit popular social media site Reddit.

Reddit, says it discovered in June that hackers compromised several employee`s accounts to gain access to databases and logs.

They were able to obtain usernames and corresponding email addresses. Hackers were also able to access encrypted passwords from a separate database of credentials from 2007.

For Reddit users who may have had their login credentials stolen in the breach, the website will reset passwords and message affected users with tips on how they can protect themselves.

Reddit says it will contact users affected by the breach.