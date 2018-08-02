Puppy thrown from vehicle needs public’s help with recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis-area animal rescue is asking for the public's help to save the life of a puppy thrown from a moving vehicle.

Less than two weeks ago, witnesses watched in horror as two men in an SUV dangled a puppy out of the moving vehicle by her leg. Witnesses said one of the men swung her around before tossing her onto a busy highway in southern Missouri.

"This was definitely a violent act," said Beth Goode, a spokesperson for The Goode Life Pet Rescue in Herculaneum. "They tossed her out, pretty much, like trash.”

The vehicle sped away before witnesses could record the license plate. Another driver rescued the puppy from the road and brought her to Goode's rescue, which specializes in medical cases. The puppy was given the name “Kennerly.”

Dr. Drew Martin checked out Kennerly when she arrived at The Goode Life Pet Rescue. Martin Veterinary Hospital partners with the rescue to provide treatment for the injured animals.

Martin said Kennerly sustained impact or crushing injuries consistent with the force of being thrown from a vehicle and possibly even being run over. He said the puppy suffered fractures in the largest part of the hip bone, fractures in the joints that connect the hips to the spine, a fracture where the femur meets the pelvis, and a fracture in her femur.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a long road to recovery,” he said.

Martin referred Kennerly to Veterinary Specialty Services in Manchester where she is awaiting surgery. More than a week has passed since the incident, doctors say they're worried about calcification and blood clots.

According to doctors, Kennerly needs surgery in the next day or two, which will require an orthopedic surgeon to stabilize her injuries with plates and screws. The cost is already expected to exceed $4,000.

Goode’s rescue seeks out the tough cases, the ones that other’s might shy away from due to the complications and cost. They welcome any animal.

“Medical is my heart," said Goode. "It just is. These babies need us.”

Goode said already this year, they have treated animals who have been hit by cars, caught in traps, thrown from vehicles, and left on the side of the highway in boxes.

“It’s just been a really rough year,” she said.

“Unfortunately, this is a very common thing to see,” said Martin. “Gunshots, lot of (them) hit by cars, lot of fallen out of cars, and just straight up neglect.”

You can make a donation towards Kennerly's surgery and ongoing care via a special GoFundMe page. To support The Goode Life Pet Rescue's mission of saving the toughest medical cases, visit their donation page.

To donate in person or meet some of their adoptable animals, visit:

Petsmart - Arnold

828 Arnold Commons Dr.

Arnold, MO. 63010

Every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Buchheits - Herculaneum

200 Riverview Plaza Drive

Herculaneum, MO 63048

Every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.